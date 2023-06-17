Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dauphin mayor says outpouring of support appreciated

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2023 2:56 pm
A sign is seen outside a business in Dauphin, Man., on Saturday June 17, 2023. The mood remains sombre in the city as area residents learn more details of a highway crash that killed 15 people and injured 10. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert. View image in full screen
A sign is seen outside a business in Dauphin, Man., on Saturday June 17, 2023. The mood remains sombre in the city as area residents learn more details of a highway crash that killed 15 people and injured 10. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert. DPi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The mood remains sombre in Dauphin, Man., as area residents learn more details of the highway crash that killed 15 people and injured 10.

Mayor David Bosiak says people are sad and the effect on the city and surrounding area will be multi-generational.

He adds residents appreciate the support and condolences that have come in from across Canada, including from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The provincial health authority says 10 patients remain in hospital. Six are in critical care.

A moment of silence was held ahead of the Canadian Football League game Friday night between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Bosiak says he expects a decision will be announced Monday on whether a formal vigil or other public event will be held.

Story continues below advertisement

A support centre for families of those involved in the crash will continue to run over the weekend at the community’s curling rink.

RCMP are still investigating the fiery crash Thursday between a transport truck and a minibus that was carrying seniors from the Dauphin area to a casino near Carberry, Man., about two hours away.

Trending Now

The truck was travelling east on the Trans-Canada Highway when the southbound minibus crossed at an intersection, RCMP said Friday.

Investigators have not yet spoken with the driver of the bus, who remains in hospital.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba crash: RCMP, provincial medical examiner offer update on crash investigation'
Manitoba crash: RCMP, provincial medical examiner offer update on crash investigation
Manitoba RCMPTrans-Canada HighwayDauphinManitoba crashCarberry crashDauphin MayorDavid Bosiak
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content