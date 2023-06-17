Manitoba crash: RCMP, provincial medical examiner offer update on crash investigation

Manitoba RCMP major crime unit head officer Rob Lasson offered an update regarding the investigation into Thursday’s deadly collision between a handi-transit bus and a semi-truck that left at least 15 people dead. Lasson said that initial findings indicate the bus entered the semi-trucks right-of-way but emphasized those findings do not indicate culpability at this time. Manitoba’s chief medical examiner John Younes said investigators are taking special care to identify the deceased before releasing names.