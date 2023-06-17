Armed break-and-enter suspect arrested on North Vancouver rooftop

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect was arrested Saturday morning in North Vancouver’s Lonsdale neighbourhood, after a reported break-and-enter at a number of buildings.

According to police, the suspect was confronted by a security guard, when he brandished a weapon.

Around 6 a.m. police arrived at a building on 15 Street West, to find the suspect on the roof, Sgt. Anne Maria Lavallee said.

View image in full screen A man is in custody after a reported break and enter in North Vancouver. Global News

Due to the weapon, B.C.’s emergency response team was activated to make the arrest.

As police arrived at the scene, Lavallee said the suspect barricaded himself on the roof for hours. The emergency response team was able to arrest the suspect, but not before using flash bangs. The team was seen using, a K9 unit, a drone and a robot during the arrest. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Global News has reached out to North Vancouver RCMP for more information.