Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Armed break-and-enter suspect arrested on North Vancouver rooftop

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 17, 2023 3:53 pm
Break-and-enter suspect arrested after standoff in North Vancouver
A suspect was arrested Saturday morning in North Vancouver's Lonsdale neighbourhood, after a reported break-and-enter at a number of buildings.
A suspect was arrested Saturday morning in North Vancouver’s Lonsdale neighbourhood, after a reported break-and-enter at a number of buildings.

According to police, the suspect was confronted by a security guard, when he brandished a weapon.

Around 6 a.m. police arrived at a building on 15 Street West, to find the suspect on the roof, Sgt. Anne Maria Lavallee said.

nvan arrest View image in full screen
A man is in custody after a reported break and enter in North Vancouver. Global News

Due to the weapon, B.C.’s emergency response team was activated to make the arrest.

As police arrived at the scene, Lavallee said the suspect barricaded himself on the roof for hours. The emergency response team was able to arrest the suspect, but not before using flash bangs. The team was seen using, a K9 unit,  a drone and a robot during the arrest. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Global News has reached out to North Vancouver RCMP for more information.

North VancouverNorth Vancouver RCMPnorth vancouver police incidentBC ERTBC Emergency response teamNorth Vancouver break and enter15 street west North VancouverNorth Vancouver heavy police presence
