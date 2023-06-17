Menu

Manitoba crash: Dauphin’s senior’s community holding out for answers, find solace in gathering together

By The Staff Global News
Posted June 17, 2023 12:44 pm
Sandra and Glenn Kaleta reacted on Friday to the confusion caused by not knowing who survived Thursday’s deadly crash that killed at least 15 and left 10 survivors. Sandra and Glenn said they knew almost all the passengers on the bus that day. Dauphin seniors community member Margaret Schultz said surrounding herself with the company of others at the centre on Friday was a perfect reprieve for the anxieties provoked by the tragic accident.

Manitoba crashCarberry crashDauphin Seniors

