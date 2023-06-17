Manitoba crash: Dauphin’s senior’s community holding out for answers, find solace in gathering together

Sandra and Glenn Kaleta reacted on Friday to the confusion caused by not knowing who survived Thursday’s deadly crash that killed at least 15 and left 10 survivors. Sandra and Glenn said they knew almost all the passengers on the bus that day. Dauphin seniors community member Margaret Schultz said surrounding herself with the company of others at the centre on Friday was a perfect reprieve for the anxieties provoked by the tragic accident.
More on Canada
- Prenups are getting more popular among millennials. What to know before you sign
- ‘I’m constantly behind on bills’: Canadians with disabilities hope Bill C-22 passes, addresses gaps
- Self-employment hasn’t recovered from pandemic shock. Why the ‘hangover’ persists
- Canada’s population just hit the 40-million milestone
Comments