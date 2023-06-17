Educators in Saskatchewan plan to work on boosting graduation rates among Indigenous students

Send this page to someone via email

Educators in Saskatchewan say they plan to work on boosting graduation rates among Indigenous students after a report found little change.

A recent auditor report says only 45 per cent of Indigenous students in Saskatchewan graduated within three years after starting grade 10, and 62 per cent within five-years.

The auditor says the government did not meet its targets, but administrators in Regina and northern Saskatchewan say they have made some progress.

They say poverty, homelessness, food insecurity and intergenerational trauma have made it difficult for Indigenous students to succeed.

The administrators say classes involving language and culture have helped students stay in class and more of these initiatives should improve graduation rates.

The auditor recommends the government do assessments earlier so teachers can address issues before it’s too late, and action plans should be implemented if targets aren’t being met.

