Canada

Air quality concerns persist in Quebec as wildfires slow and residents return home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2023 3:02 pm
Air quality remained a concern in several regions of Quebec on Saturday as some residents returned home following evacuations sparked by wildfires.

The province’s forest fire prevention agency, SOPFEU, said wildfire progress remains slow, with 121 fires still active across the province as firefighters battle 32 priority blazes.

The Public Security Ministry said Saturday that weather conditions and firefighters have reined in several blazing threats in the regions of Abitibi-Temiscamingue, the North Shore, Mauricie and Northern Quebec.

But Environment Canada has issued a smog advisory for the Abitibi-Temiscamingue, Gatineau and Mont-Laurier regions. The department recommended that children with asthma and people with respiratory or heart conditions avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors.

The mayor of Lebel-sur-Quevillon announced Friday the 2,000 residents who evacuated the town in northwestern Quebec will be able to return to their as of homes Sunday, two weeks after leaving.

Essential workers returned Saturday to prepare for the homecoming, surrounded by trenches as the nearby wildfire remains a concern for authorities and the 260 American and Portuguese firefighters arriving Friday and Saturday to help battle the blaze.

“Our shopkeepers are ready — gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores,” Mayor Guy Lafreniere said in a video posted on the municipality’s Facebook page Saturday morning, stating those businesses as well as the pharmacy will be open Sunday.

In Abitibi-Temiscamingue, the provincial government said the 3,000 residents of Senneterre have been able to return to the community, as have Normetal’s 750 residents.

The ban on walking in the forest remained in some sectors of Abitibi-Temiscamingue, the North Shore, Mauricie, Northern Quebec and Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean.

Different ‘fire seasons’ allow for resources to be shared among ‘friends and allies,’ Trudeau says
© 2023 The Canadian Press

