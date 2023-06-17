Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle on Toronto’s Keele Street

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 17, 2023 9:44 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Saturday morning.

The pedestrian was walking in the area of Keele Street and Rogers Road, just before 6 a.m., when police said the person was struck by a vehicle. Toronto police said the driver stayed at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital and the northbound lanes of Keele Street were closed. Toronto Const. Ashley Visser told Global News the pedestrian’s injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

Roads reopened just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

