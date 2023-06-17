Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle on Toronto’s Keele Street

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto on Saturday morning.

The pedestrian was walking in the area of Keele Street and Rogers Road, just before 6 a.m., when police said the person was struck by a vehicle. Toronto police said the driver stayed at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital and the northbound lanes of Keele Street were closed. Toronto Const. Ashley Visser told Global News the pedestrian’s injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

Roads reopened just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.