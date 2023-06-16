Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp users report difficulty accessing products

Send this page to someone via email

Meta Platforms says that some users were having trouble accessing its products Friday and that it is working to resume normal service as quickly as possible.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a Meta spokesperson said to Global News in an email Friday afternoon.

The company did not provide a timeline for when it expects the issue to be fully resolved.

More than 15,000 users said they were having trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collecting status reports from different sources, including user-submitted errors on its website.

Meta also said Friday that it was aware of issues with Ads Manager, its advertising tool that lets brands buy and create Facebook ads.

“Our engineering teams are aware and are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” Meta told Reuters.

The technical difficulties come on the same day as TD Bank was experiencing an “issue” with direct deposits, causing a delay.

— with files from Reuters