Tech

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp users report difficulty accessing products

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 4:51 pm
meta-technical-difficulties View image in full screen
A bill that is aimed at getting Meta and Google to pay publishers for news that appears on their platforms is one step closer to becoming law. The META logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris in Paris, France, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Thibault Camus
Meta Platforms says that some users were having trouble accessing its products Friday and that it is working to resume normal service as quickly as possible.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a Meta spokesperson said to Global News in an email Friday afternoon.

The company did not provide a timeline for when it expects the issue to be fully resolved.

More than 15,000 users said they were having trouble accessing Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collecting status reports from different sources, including user-submitted errors on its website.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau says Canada won’t be bullied as Meta tests news blocking'
Trudeau says Canada won’t be bullied as Meta tests news blocking

Meta also said Friday that it was aware of issues with Ads Manager, its advertising tool that lets brands buy and create Facebook ads.

“Our engineering teams are aware and are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” Meta told Reuters.

The technical difficulties come on the same day as TD Bank was experiencing an “issue” with direct deposits, causing a delay.

— with files from Reuters 

