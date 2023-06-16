TD Bank says ‘issue’ is causing some direct deposit delays in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Direct deposit payments to some TD Bank customers have been delayed Friday due to a known issue, the bank told Global News.

“We’re aware of an issue causing delayed direct deposit payments to some customers,” said a TD Bank spokesperson in an emailed statement Friday morning.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We thank our customers for their patience and understanding.”

TD responded to a customer inquiry noting the issue on Twitter Friday, saying that its “support teams are engaged and are investigating the issue.”

“Please continue to monitor your accounts,” TD said in a tweet.

Thanks for reaching out, Jennifer. We are aware of an issue causing customers in Western and Eastern regions to not receive their direct deposits today. Our support teams are engaged and are investigating the issue. Please continue to monitor your accounts. ^KS — TD (Canada) (@TD_Canada) June 16, 2023