Traffic

Man, 39, dead after single-vehicle collision in Oakville, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 4:01 pm
A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. View image in full screen
A Halton Regional Police vehicle is shown in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
A man is dead after a single vehicle collision in Oakville, Ont., police say.

Halton Regional Police said on Friday at around 8:40 a.m., a 39-year-old man was driving a pickup truck in the Dundas Street East and Trafalgar Road area.

Officers said the vehicle left the roadway, struck a streetlight and fire hydrant before coming to rest on the grass at the corner of an intersection.

Officers said the driver was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said his cause of death is now under investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.

