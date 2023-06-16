Man, 39, dead after single-vehicle collision in Oakville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a single vehicle collision in Oakville, Ont., police say.

Halton Regional Police said on Friday at around 8:40 a.m., a 39-year-old man was driving a pickup truck in the Dundas Street East and Trafalgar Road area.

Officers said the vehicle left the roadway, struck a streetlight and fire hydrant before coming to rest on the grass at the corner of an intersection.

Officers said the driver was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said his cause of death is now under investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.