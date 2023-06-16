Menu

Canada

UCP files for judicial recount in 2 Calgary races

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 3:18 pm
An Elections Alberta sign is shown in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. View image in full screen
An Elections Alberta sign is shown in Edmonton on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
The United Conservative Party is filing for a judicial recount in the two tightest races in this past provincial election.

On Friday, the party confirmed its candidates for Calgary-Acadia – Tyler Shandro – and Calgary-Glenmore – Whitney Issik – filed for the recounts two days ago.

“This action, taken with full respect for the electoral process, reinforces our firm commitment to complete transparency,” read a UCP statement, adding the thorough review ensures “intention of each eligible vote is accurately accounted for.”

On June 8, Elections Alberta confirmed its election results, with both Calgary ridings showing an increase in votes for Alberta NDP candidates. Both ridings got automatic recounts because there were fewer than 100 votes between the two leading candidates.

Smith’s new cabinet and what it reveals about Alberta politics
After the recount by election officials, the NDP’s Diana Batten took Calgary-Acadia by 25 votes, and Nagwan Al-Guneid won the Calgary-Glenmore race by 42 votes.

In a judicial recount, all ballots, including advance polling, are recounted in front of a judge, if the application is approved.

All candidates had until Friday to file for a judicial recount.

–with files from Saif Kaisar, Global News

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

