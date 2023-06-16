Menu

Politics

Nova Scotia, Ottawa butt heads over Atlantic Loop as feds look for summer agreement

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2023 2:19 pm
Nova Scotia premier concerned about feasibility of Atlantic Loop project
Premier Tim Houston says he's lost confidence in the feasibility of a proposed energy link connecting the Atlantic provinces to hydroelectricity from Quebec and Labrador. Federal Infrastructure Minister Dominic LeBlanc has previously said he hoped the Atlantic Loop could come online by 2030, but today, Houston signaled some concern without a firm financial commitment from the feds.
The federal government is hoping to reach a deal this summer to develop the Atlantic Loop energy project, but Nova Scotia isn’t on board.

Documents shared by a federal source close to negotiations show the project would include a power line connecting Quebec and New Brunswick and another one connecting New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

The line between Quebec and New Brunswick is estimated to cost $6.1 billion, while the other would cost $700 million.

The documents dated last month say the federal government was hoping an agreement in principle to develop the project would be in place some time this summer.

Nova Scotia government says still no commitment from Ottawa on Atlantic Loop

The source, who communicated on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, says Canada has also offered to invest $4.5 billion to help the project along.

But a spokesperson for Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says that investment is a loan that would have to be repaid by the province — meaning that ratepayers would pay for infrastructure in Quebec.

“We obviously cannot support a proposal where Nova Scotians pay more,” Meagan Byrd, Houston’s press secretary, said in an email.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

