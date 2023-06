See more sharing options

The Manitoba RCMP is expected to provide an update on a highway crash that killed 15 and injured 10 on the Trans-Canada Highway Thursday morning.

Supt. Rob Lasson with the Major Crimes Unit and Kathryn Braun, director of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Manitoba, will speak to reporters at Manitoba RCMP Headquarters at 3 p.m.

Global News will stream the press conference live in this story.