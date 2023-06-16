Eco Vision Memramcook grants the wish of ‘bride’ with Down Syndrome

Send this page to someone via email

A heartwarming ceremony took place at a charity in New Brunswick that assists adults with special needs this past month when they granted a member her dream of becoming a bride for a day.

Monique Thebeau, a 43-year-old woman living with Down Syndrome, is a participant in the Eco Vision Memramcook program that provides life skills and work training for adults with special needs.

Thebeau works in Eco Vision’s second-hand clothing store located in Memramcook, N.B. After she spotted a collection of wedding gowns hanging in the shop, she set a vision to be a bride for a day.

“A lot of people forget they have dreams too,” said Audrey Mazurek who is the non-profit’s executive director.

Mazurek has devoted herself to helping individuals with different abilities gain essential life skills and pursue their aspirations.

She said that many of their participants have faced challenges before joining the organization. “A lot of them, before coming here, they have not always had it easy. Some of them were bullied, some of them were sick,” she said.

Recognizing the significance of Thebeau’s dream, the charity decided to grant her wish to be a bride for a day on June 2. They not only purchased a brand new dress for her but also had her hair and makeup done for the unforgettable day. Thebeau walked down the hallway/aisle at the centre while her peers cheered her on.” She later said “felt good” to be a blushing bride.

The evening continued with a party, where Thebeau danced the night away with a smile from ear to ear, feeling like a princess surrounded by her family and friends.

The video capturing her special day touched the hearts of many online followers and loyal customers, leaving many in tears.

Diane McCormick, a customer in the second-hand clothing store said, “It makes me tear up because you can just see the joy and excitement, and they would not otherwise have these opportunities,” she said.

Mazurek said she will continue fulfilling the wishes of more members in the coming months, “Start with one dream, start with one person—it does not have to be complicated,” she said.