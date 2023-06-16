1 dead after crash on Third Street and Fifth Avenue Louth in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a serious motor vehicle crash in St. Catharines, Ont., according to Niagara Regional Police (NRPS).

In a social media post, NRPS revealed the collision on the city’s west side at the intersection of Third Street Louth and Fifth Avenue Louth just after 8 a.m.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene while another person was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

UPDATE 1 adult has been pronounced deceased, another transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Investigation remains ongoing. Road closures anticipated to remain in place for several hours. https://t.co/SpA900IYER — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) June 16, 2023

Third Street Louth was closed between Fourth Avenue and St. Paul Street West while Fifth Avenue Louth was closed between First Street Louth and Fifth Street.

A police spokesperson told Global News the service was in the process of notifying next of kin and that no further details on the nature of the crash were available.

Roads in the area were expected to be closed for several hours.