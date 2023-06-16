Menu

Canada

Lethbridge Police making non-emergency line fully automated

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 3:29 pm
Interactive Voice Response will be added to the Lethbridge Police Service non-emergency line and the Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services non-emergency lines. View image in full screen
Interactive Voice Response will be added to the Lethbridge Police Service non-emergency line and the Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services non-emergency lines. File / Global News
Starting June 20, residents that contact the Lethbridge Police Service non-emergency phone line will be forwarded to a fully automated interactive voice response system.

The goal is to alleviate some of the work for dispatchers and give them time to focus on emergency calls, the Lethbridge Police Service said. The non-emergency police complaints line is answered by the Lethbridge Public Safety Communications Centre and in 2022 it answered 33,912 calls to the non-emergency police complaints line.

In a news release the Lethbridge Police Service said the new line will connect callers with the correct resources and they can select from a series of options to get them where they need to go.

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) will be added to the LPS non-emergency line 403-328-4444 and the Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services non-emergency lines 403-327-3333 and 403-329-1225.

With the new change, callers will be instructed to hang up and dial 911 if they are reporting an emergency.

The automated menu will include options to report a crime, provide an update to an incident in progress and speak to the investigating officer of an existing file. Other options will include connections for criminal record checks, the Collision Reporting Centre, parking complaints, reporting online or telemarketing scams, fingerprinting services, photo radar inquiries, the front desk constable and lost and found items.

Callers can also be transferred to a dispatcher if deemed necessary.

