Lethbridge Police making non-emergency line fully automated

Starting June 20, residents that contact the Lethbridge Police Service non-emergency phone line will be forwarded to a fully automated interactive voice response system.

The Lethbridge Police Service non-emergency complaints line is being automated to connect callers with the right resources and help free up dispatcher time to focus on emergency calls. https://t.co/YqQlTZBOVG #yql — Lethbridge Police (@lethpolice) June 16, 2023

The goal is to alleviate some of the work for dispatchers and give them time to focus on emergency calls, the Lethbridge Police Service said. The non-emergency police complaints line is answered by the Lethbridge Public Safety Communications Centre and in 2022 it answered 33,912 calls to the non-emergency police complaints line.

In a news release the Lethbridge Police Service said the new line will connect callers with the correct resources and they can select from a series of options to get them where they need to go.

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) will be added to the LPS non-emergency line 403-328-4444 and the Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services non-emergency lines 403-327-3333 and 403-329-1225.

With the new change, callers will be instructed to hang up and dial 911 if they are reporting an emergency.

The automated menu will include options to report a crime, provide an update to an incident in progress and speak to the investigating officer of an existing file. Other options will include connections for criminal record checks, the Collision Reporting Centre, parking complaints, reporting online or telemarketing scams, fingerprinting services, photo radar inquiries, the front desk constable and lost and found items.

Callers can also be transferred to a dispatcher if deemed necessary.