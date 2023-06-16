Penticton, B.C. child injured after being struck in crosswalk

Send this page to someone via email

A 12-year-old girl is recovering from minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Penticton, B.C., earlier this week.

According to RCMP, the child was hit just before 8 a.m. on Monday, while crossing in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Duncan Avenue East and Columbia Street.

“Upon arrival, first responders tended to the child, and spoke with witnesses, including the driver of the vehicle,” said Southeast District RCMP Cpl. James Grandy in a release.

“The child was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.”

The driver reportedly remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

RCMP believe speed and impairment were not a factor in the crash and the driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

“This is a reminder for both pedestrians and drivers to be cautious when driving during times when children are coming and going from school,” said Grandy.