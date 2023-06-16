Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Penticton, B.C. child injured after being struck in crosswalk

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 16, 2023 9:32 am
The child was hit while crossing in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Duncan Avenue East and Columbia Street. View image in full screen
The child was hit while crossing in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Duncan Avenue East and Columbia Street. Taya Fast / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 12-year-old girl is recovering from minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Penticton, B.C., earlier this week.

According to RCMP, the child was hit just before 8 a.m. on Monday, while crossing in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Duncan Avenue East and Columbia Street.

“Upon arrival, first responders tended to the child, and spoke with witnesses, including the driver of the vehicle,” said Southeast District RCMP Cpl. James Grandy in a release.

“The child was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.”

Click to play video: 'Safety improvements to be implemented at Penticton school after student struck by vehicle'
Safety improvements to be implemented at Penticton school after student struck by vehicle

The driver reportedly remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP believe speed and impairment were not a factor in the crash and the driver was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Trending Now

“This is a reminder for both pedestrians and drivers to be cautious when driving during times when children are coming and going from school,” said Grandy.

Click to play video: 'Penticton launches pilot project for safer routes'
Penticton launches pilot project for safer routes
pentictonsouth okanaganPedestrian StruckCar AccidentChild StruckColumbia StreetDuncan Avenue EastPennticton RCMPPenticton student
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content