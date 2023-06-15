Saskatchewan Roughriders celebrate Father’s Day on and off the field

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating Father’s Day this weekend with a tribute to dads both in the stands and on the field.

Star quarterback Trevor Harris recently became a dad to his third child.

“Father’s Day is a good day to recognize the dad’s out there that have spent time raising their kids,” Harris said. “It’s great to have a dad.”

But Harris isn’t the only one welcoming new family members to the team.

Roughrider long snapper Jorgen Hus, guard Evan Johnson, linebacker Derrick Moncrief and receiver Jake Wieneke are all expecting babies with their family, with it being Hus’ first.

He said the newest family member is expected to arrive in mid-September.

“(I’m) just doing as much research and talking to people as I can,” Hus said. “Friends that have been having kids in the last couple of years just what to expect and just trying to learn as much as I can.”

And for Hus, he received some parenting advice from some other fatherly figures on the team.

“Just get ready hahaha,” Johnson said to him. “It’s a busy couple days, couple months to start, and there are some big changes, big adjustments.”

“I always tell people you’re not ready to have a kid unless you are ready to put someone else’s needs before your own because when kids wake up in the middle of the night hungry, they aren’t thinking dad needs sleep,” Harris said.

“Cherish every moment because they grow up fast,” Wieneke said. “You always want to be present with them, even when it might get frustrating at times. Just cherish every moment.”

For Weineke, who is expecting his third child, he said becoming a father changed his life.

“These kids are relying on me to survive and just being able to be there and providing for them and raising them, it’s an awesome opportunity and responsibility,” he said.

For Johnson, he is looking forward to Dad’s Night Out, when the Roughriders host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, with a halftime show by Kim Mitchell.

“I love being a father and I think that father figures are very important, very influential,” Johnson said. “It’s an honour to be a father and it will be to spend it with my dad here as well.”

Kickoff for the home opener is set for 7 p.m. from Mosaic Stadium.