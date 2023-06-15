B.C. to rescind campfire ban for Kamloops Fire Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A campfire ban issued one week ago for the Kamloops Fire Centre will be rescinded on Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Forests said due to favourable weather over the last week, and cooler conditions in the upcoming weather forecast, campfires will be permitted throughout the Southern Interior.

2:16 Campfire ban now in effect in the Okanagan

The Category 1 (campfires) ban will be removed at noon on Friday, June 16 – eight days after the ban was initially issued on June 8. Category 2 and 3 open fires remain prohibited.

Story continues below advertisement

The campfire ban removal also includes the Cariboo Fire Centre and the Tsilhqot’in (Xeni Gwet’in) Declared Title Area.

As a result of favourable weather over the last week and cooler conditions forecast in the coming days, Category 1 campfires will again be permitted throughout the Kamloops Fire Centre, effective at 12 p.m. (noon) on Friday, June 16, 2023. pic.twitter.com/AiajItXpeQ — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) June 15, 2023

In the Okanagan, Environment Canada is projecting a mix of sun and clouds for Friday, along with a high of 25 C.

For the weekend, Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 25 C, with Sunday featuring a mix of sun and clouds plus a 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers, plus a high of 17 C.

For Monday through Wednesday, more clouds and periods of rain are predicted, with highs ranging from 17 to 20 C.

2:46 B.C. institutes widespread campfire ban, earliest in recent memory

While campfires will soon be allowed again, the following items are still prohibited:

Story continues below advertisement

Fireworks

Sky lanterns

Binary exploding targets

Air curtain burners

Notably, the Ministry of Forests says burn barrels or burn cages are also banned except when used for a Category 1 campfire.

For more information about fire bans, visit the provincial government’s Open Burning webpage.