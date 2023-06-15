Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

N.B. cabinet minister Shephard resigns amid LGBTQ policy controversy

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2023 4:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Experts wondering about future of Higgs government amid Policy 713 debate'
Experts wondering about future of Higgs government amid Policy 713 debate
The debate over Policy 713 had New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs saying he’s willing to go to the polls over the issue. That has experts wondering about the future of the Higgs government and the Progressive Conservative in the province. Zack Power has that story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New Brunswick Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard resigned today from the cabinet of Premier Blaine Higgs.

Her two-sentence handwritten resignation letter says she can no longer remain in cabinet and is stepping down immediately.

Shephard was among the Progressive Conservative government members who disagreed with changes to the province’s LGBTQ policy in schools.

One major change prevents students under 16 who identify as transgender or nonbinary from officially changing their names or pronouns in school without parental consent.

Shephard and seven other members of the Tory caucus — including five other ministers — sat out question period on June 8 in protest of the policy.

Trending Now

Higgs has said he stands by the changes made to the policy and that he is willing to call an election over the issue.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.

More on Politics
Blaine HiggsNew Brunswick PoliticsLGBTQ2Dorothy ShephardNB PoliticsNB PoliPolicy 713
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content