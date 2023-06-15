Proposed new $39M sports complex leaves Montreal West divided

A $39 million project to build a new sports and recreation centre in the town of Montreal West in Quebec has left the community bitterly divided, with yes and no sides campaigning fiercely leading up to a referendum on Sunday on whether or not the plan should proceed.

“Monday morning, the big job starts to heal the separations that have formed between those in favour and those not in favour,” said town mayor Beny Masella, who is spearheading the project. “We need to start healing those wounds.”

Masella says the current Montreal West sports facilities are inadequate, outdated and in need of replacement. The arena itself is not a standard size, and it has a reputation for being one of the coldest in the region.

“There is asbestos in the panels, there is mold on the ceilings. People who have been in this facility know it has no environmental control so it’s freezing in the winter,” Masella said.

The proposed new facility would include a new arena, a new outdoor swimming pool, a gym, two multipurpose rooms, a pro shop, a cafe and office facilities. The town secured $12.5 million in provincial and federal government grants. NDG-Montreal-West MNA Desiree McGraw says more provincial funding is likely. She said the provincial government has established a fund to help municipalities offset increases in funds for projects like the Montreal West sports and recreation complex.

“There is a (provincial) fund set up. We have been told Montreal West has qualified for that fund. We don’t know the exact amount but it’s important information for residents to have before the referendum on Sunday,” McGraw said.

Initially, the project was slated to cost $32 million. But COVID caused delays and price increases, with costs creeping up to $39 million.

Masella explained with government grants, private fundraising and other initiatives, he expects the burden on taxpayers will be around $17 million. He says it amounts to an average tax increase of $436 annually for residents.

He said the town has secured a government loan of $33 million, which would cover building costs while the town waits for government grants to come in.

A referendum is being held on Sunday for residents to approve the additional loan cost for the arena.

“The whole town is getting a chance to say yes or no. The whole town will get a vote on this whether it goes forward or not, so we are very anxious to see what the results are on Sunday evening,” Masella said.

He fears if the project is not approved, the government funding may disappear.

“You can work on another project, but that is not to say anyone will give us that grant money again,” he said. “Any kind of a major modification to this project will require re-approval. If someone has to reapprove this project, it’s not to say we will get that $12.5 million grant again.”

The project has split the town, with yes and no sides sounding out to garner votes.

Recreational hockey player Paul Desjardins is actively campaigning for the yes side. He said he used to coach hockey, and his children grew up playing hockey and using the local arena. He said some of his closest friends were made in Montreal West facilities.

“I think it’s so important. If we don’t have an arena, I think we lose a bit of the soul of Montreal West. We lose that connection we have with our neighbours,” Desjardins said. “That arena that is currently up has to come down in the next few years and the pool needs to be redone in the next few years,” he said.

Sue Meyer lives across the street from the arena and is part of the no campaign. She worries the project is too ambitious and expensive for a town of 5,000 people. She says she is concerned with an increase in traffic in the area. She doesn’t believe financing has been properly thought out, as the new arena will be bigger, will require more staff and more salaries.

“I can see a lot of people who are on a fixed income like we are potentially moving out if it goes up the way we think it will go up,” Meyer said. “It’s not as much against the centre as against how it’s being done. I am still of the feeling we should have a rink and a pool, but not in this huge amount of money and this huge rec centre that will be right across the street from us.”

Masella says if the project fails to pass, the arena and pool will likely be condemned in a few years anyway, and it could cost upwards of $12 million to demolish those facilities. He fears if that happens, the town would be left with no plans for new facilities.