Colour run raises $40K for Okanagan youth development centre

Nearly 800 strong, runners of all ages raised a record amount of money for the ongoing support of youth and family services in the South Okanagan.

The clouds parted just in time last Sunday as executive director Heather Miller of the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre gave the countdown for the start of the seventh Wildstone Colours4Kids Run at LocoLanding Adventure Park, one of the main event sponsors.

When the colourful dust cleared, the final tally raised for the OSNS Legacy Foundation was $40,000, doubling the previous high.

That money included the almost $20,000 in matching funds by the Wildstone Construction Group.

For Sinclaire Lovett, who first started the run in 2014 with the help of other Princess Margaret Secondary students and staff, giving back was the perfect way of keeping her late sister Bronwyn’s memory alive.

“This is just amazing, my bucket is so full. Your presence and support and kindness inspires us all and Bronwyn would have loved this,” Sinclaire told the huge crowd of participants. “Together we are fuelled by compassion. Bronwyn benefited immensely from the Okanagan Neurological Society (OSNS), it’s really near and dear to my family’s heart.

“Wildstone, along with OSNS and LocoLanding, thank you for believing in our cause, allowing us to reach new heights, to touch lives all over the province, to create change.”

Bronwyn died in 2012 at age 18 from mitochondrial disease.

For her part, OSNS executive director Miller could not express just how much she appreciated the efforts of all involved in the run and what the money will mean to the thousands of children helped each year by the centre staff.

“The OSNS celebrates the generosity of participants and sponsors and it is a true honour and privilege to be part of this community impact,” said Miller. “As a community together we are changing the lives of children and youth with supportive developmental needs.

“With movement and lots of colour, we’re raising money.”

According to Wildstone president Mark Melissen, supporting this cause is just the company’s way of giving back to the community they live and work in.

“Because of the OSNS geographic reach and their impact, not only in the treatment and services but that they provide families with quality care, empathy and support through some of the toughest challenges in life,” said Melissen. “OSNS build more confident youth and we’re proud to be a small part of that.”