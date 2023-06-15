Menu

Canada

N.S. premier says Ottawa must pay entire bill to protect land link from flooding risk

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2023 1:48 pm
Experts warn warn of increased risk of coastal flooding in Chignecto Isthmus communities
As governments in Ottawa, Frederiction, and Halifax negotiate funding for a proposal to protect the Chignecto Isthmus, experts say there's an increased risk to those living in the area. Silas Brown explains the concerns as sea levels continue to rise. – May 4, 2023
Nova Scotia’s premier says the federal government should foot the entire bill to protect the land link between his province and New Brunswick from climate change-related flooding.

Tim Houston made the comment today after being asked whether his government would apply to the federal disaster mitigation fund by the July 19 deadline.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Dominc LeBlanc has encouraged both provinces to apply for funding for up to half the $301-million potential cost to protect the Chignecto Isthmus.

But Houston says Ottawa has a constitutional obligation to fund the project — as it did when it paid for the Confederation Bridge linking Prince Edward Island to New Brunswick.

He says the federal government is trying to avoid its responsibility.

LeBlanc has said the Confederation Bridge is a special case because the Island had been promised a year-round transportation link to the mainland as a condition for entering Confederation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

