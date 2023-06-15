Charges laid in Wednesday morning Pleasant Hill homicide

See more sharing options

Charges have been laid in a homicide investigation that began in Saskatoon Wednesday morning.

Shane Thomas, 24, has been charged with the second-degree murder of 35-year-old Damien Sanderson.

Thomas will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Thursday afternoon.

Sanderson was found in the 200 block of Avenue S South suffering from gunshot wounds Wednesday morning. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Four firearms, one replica firearm, two bulletproof vests and ammunition were found during searches of three nearby residences.

Seventeen other individuals were taken into custody.

A 39-year-old man was charged with evading the police, dangerous driving, unlawful confinement, possession of stolen property and possession of meth and fentanyl.