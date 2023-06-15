Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Charges laid in Wednesday morning Pleasant Hill homicide

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 2:13 pm
Police had the 200 block of Avenue S South closed off during a shooting investigation Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police had the 200 block of Avenue S South closed off during a shooting investigation Wednesday. Global News/ Slavo Kutas
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Charges have been laid in a homicide investigation that began in Saskatoon Wednesday morning.

Shane Thomas, 24, has been charged with the second-degree murder of 35-year-old Damien Sanderson.

Thomas will appear in Saskatoon Provincial Court Thursday afternoon.

Sanderson was found in the 200 block of Avenue S South suffering from gunshot wounds Wednesday morning. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Click to play video: '18 people in custody after Saskatoon homicide Wednesday morning'
18 people in custody after Saskatoon homicide Wednesday morning

Four firearms, one replica firearm, two bulletproof vests and ammunition were found during searches of three nearby residences.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Seventeen other individuals were taken into custody.

A 39-year-old man was charged with evading the police, dangerous driving, unlawful confinement, possession of stolen property and possession of meth and fentanyl.

More on Canada
Saskatoon NewsSaskatoon PoliceSecond Degree MurderSaskatoon CourtFatal ShootingPolice investigationHomicide InvestigationSaskatoon HomicideSaskatoon Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content