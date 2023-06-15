Menu

Canada

Tentative deal means Montreal cemetery could soon reopen to grieving families

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2023 1:07 pm
Tombstones are pictured at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. View image in full screen
Tombstones are pictured at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet says a resolution has been reached in the months-long standoff between workers and management at Canada’s largest cemetery.

Boulet said on Twitter today the two sides in the dispute at Montreal’s Notre-Dames-des-Neiges Cemetery have agreed to support the recommendation of the province’s head mediator.

The strike by more than 100 maintenance and office workers has kept the graveyard’s wrought-iron gates shut to the public since mid-January, with the exception of a few days in the spring.

About 300 bodies have gone unburied as a result of the job action, with the remains stored at freezing temperatures in an on-site repository.

Cemetery spokesperson Daniel Granger says the closure has been hard on families, who clogged roads leading to the cemetery on Mount Royal when it reopened for six hours on Mother’s Day.

Eric Dufault, president of the office workers’ union, says employees will vote on the proposed agreement Wednesday.

Canada’s biggest cemetery has been closed for 5 months. Families are now calling on the province to intervene
© 2023 The Canadian Press

