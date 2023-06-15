Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Firefighters struggling to control wildfires in Quebec’s northern, western regions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2023 12:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Different ‘fire seasons’ allow for resources to be shared among ‘friends and allies,’ Trudeau says'
Different ‘fire seasons’ allow for resources to be shared among ‘friends and allies,’ Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was at CFB Bagotville in Quebec on Wednesday where he discussed the sharing of firefighting resources among nations who are “friends and allies,” and because “fire seasons aren’t always aligned,” countries can share people and resources when needed.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials say firefighters are still struggling to control wildfires in two Quebec regions as the situation has improved in the rest of the province.

Sylvain Tremblay of Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency — SOPFEU — says there are about 100 blazes in the southern half of the province and another 20 in the north.

He says rainfall hasn’t been sufficient to halt the progression of out-of-control fires in the northern and western parts of the province.

Tremblay says fire officials are concerned about the behaviour of wildfires in those two regions as firefighters try to maintain what progress they have made.

Trending Now

Elsewhere, he says rain has helped stop the growth of fires, at least temporarily.

Meanwhile, Quebec civil security official Jean Savard has urged residents in areas where smoke has affected air quality to follow public health advice and avoid strenuous exercise outside.

Advertisement
More on Canada
WildfiresCanada wildfiresQuebec wildfiresNorthern QuebecQuebec forest firesQuebec FiresSOPFEUWildfires In CanadaQuebec firefighters
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content