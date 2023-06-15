Prince Albert Hall of Fame inductee to be reviewed after Kelowna anti-trans incident

Send this page to someone via email

An anti-trans tirade in Kelowna, B.C., that has gained attention worldwide is resulting in discussions in Prince Albert, Sask., after it was learned the person who is said to have made the tirade has strong ties to the province.

The Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame said it will be discussing one of its inductees, Josef Tesar, who has been identified online as the person who is said to have made the statements.

Ellen Grewcock, president of the hall of fame, confirmed to Global News that there will be a meeting Monday on the topic, noting it has had a lot of people contacting the hall about Tesar.

Grewcock stressed the hall wants to speak with Tesar before making a decision.

Global News has reached out to Tesar for comment.

Tesar is known in the community for his career in amateur wrestling, but his Facebook profile also notes he is the CEO and owner of a Motel 6 in Moosomin, and the previous owner of the Ramada Hotel in Prince Albert.

A nine-year-old girl was competing at a track meet in the Okanagan when she was allegedly verbally accosted by a couple who were at the track meet, purportedly, to support their grandchild.

“(The man) proceeded to say that if my daughter was not a boy, then she was definitely trans, and should be disqualified from competing. In the meantime, his wife was shouting that I was a genital mutilator, a groomer and a pedophile,” the girl’s mom, Heidi Starr outlined in a Facebook post.

Starr said the couple demanded a certificate proving the child’s gender.

She added that witnesses intervened, but the comments left the girl shocked and hurt.

“She was quite hurt, couldn’t compete at her best and just crying,” her other mom Kari Starr said. “The girls in line like had some distractions for her.”

Thousands of comments and a flood of support has come in for the girl, but Kari said her daughter has been sensitive about her new short haircut.

The incident has been condemned by both the superintendent of the school district, as well as B.C.’s Premier David Eby.

“This is awful. This kind of hate is not acceptable or welcome in British Columbia,” Eby said Tuesday.

The Kelowna Regional RCMP Detachment has started a file though police can’t offer much information.

“We can confirm that the Kelowna RCMP have received a report and created an investigative file, but, due to the Privacy Act, we cannot share further details regarding the incident or the investigation at this time,” Const. Mike Della Paolera said.

“However, we want to encourage you to continue to be a strong voice and to show your allyship, support, public positions and commitment to diversity and inclusion. It is important to our community to speak out against discriminatory behaviours, and research shows that social support is an important protective factor for those experiencing marginalization, racism, or discrimination.”