Canada

Liberals table bill aimed at helping workers transition to clean-energy economy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2023 12:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada’s shift to greener energy faces long road'
Canada’s shift to greener energy faces long road
WATCH ABOVE: Canada's shift to greener energy faces long road – Jan 16, 2023
The federal Liberals introduced new legislation today that would require the government to develop and share a plan every five years to help workers transition to a clean-energy economy.

It would hold the government to account for its promises to help workers retrain and create new jobs as Canada shifts away from its current reality as a combustion-energy powerhouse.

The government says a clean-energy economy could create as many as 400,000 new jobs before the end of this decade alone.

The Liberals are calling Bill C-50 the Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act.

Click to play video: 'Alberta city could become Canada’s first clean energy boom town'
Alberta city could become Canada’s first clean energy boom town

The pragmatic-sounding name belies the political fight ahead as energy-dependent provinces in Western Canada accuse Ottawa of trying to overstep its bounds.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has said her province would provide additional cash to help cut emissions from production only if Ottawa scrapped the sustainable jobs bill.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

