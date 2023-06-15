Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 GMC Sierras stolen in Huron County over 12-hour span: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 11:45 am
A red GMC Sierra was stolen just south of Exeter on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A red GMC Sierra was stolen just south of Exeter on Tuesday. OPP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Provincial Police in Huron County say three GMC Sierras went missing in the span of just 12 hours on Tuesday.

They say the first theft occurred on Albert Street in Clinton between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Police say a black 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Ontario plate 85522NC and serial number 2GTEK13T851207937 went missing.

OPP say the second truck went missing on London Road, just south of Exeter, at around 3:40 p.m.

In this case, it was a red 2004 GMC Sierra truck with Ontario plate BR15816 and serial number 1GTEC14X04Z298352. The pickup also had multiple stickers on it as well as aftermarket rims and tires.

The third vehicle was also pilfered in Clinton as police were called in shortly before 9 p.m. about a truck being stolen on Ontario Street.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle is described as being a black 2001 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Ontario plates 5597HS and serial number 2GTEK19T911130349.

Police say officers attempted to pull the truck down later but it took off and was last seen heading south on London Road.

They are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More on Crime
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceHuron Countyhuron county oppGMC SierraClinton NewsHuron County crimeExeter OntarioExeter crimeClinton crimeGMC Sierra stolen
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content