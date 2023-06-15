3 GMC Sierras stolen in Huron County over 12-hour span: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial Police in Huron County say three GMC Sierras went missing in the span of just 12 hours on Tuesday.

They say the first theft occurred on Albert Street in Clinton between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Police say a black 2005 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Ontario plate 85522NC and serial number 2GTEK13T851207937 went missing.

OPP say the second truck went missing on London Road, just south of Exeter, at around 3:40 p.m.

In this case, it was a red 2004 GMC Sierra truck with Ontario plate BR15816 and serial number 1GTEC14X04Z298352. The pickup also had multiple stickers on it as well as aftermarket rims and tires.

The third vehicle was also pilfered in Clinton as police were called in shortly before 9 p.m. about a truck being stolen on Ontario Street.

The vehicle is described as being a black 2001 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Ontario plates 5597HS and serial number 2GTEK19T911130349.

Police say officers attempted to pull the truck down later but it took off and was last seen heading south on London Road.

They are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).