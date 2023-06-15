Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon zebras arrive at Forestry Farm Park and Zoo

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 9:59 am
A zebra yawns at a zoo in Erfurt, Germany.
A zebra yawns at a zoo in Erfurt, Germany. AP Photo/Jens Meyer
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A little more horsing around will take place at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo after the zoo took in five zebras earlier this week.

“The zoo was contacted by provincial officials regarding a herd of zebra that needed different accommodations,” said Jeff Mitchell, zoo manager.

“As the only CAZA (Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums) facility in Saskatchewan, we knew we had the space, skills and expertise to create a safe environment for these animals.”

Click to play video: 'Spotted: Rare polka-dot zebra in Kenya'
Spotted: Rare polka-dot zebra in Kenya

The zebras are taking up one of the three caribou habitats that have a heated and insulated barn with a large outdoor yard and pond.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We will keep a close eye on the herd as it adapts to its new home.”

“Our primary concern is the comfort, health, safety and well-being of these amazing animals. We expect the zebras will keep close to the barn for the next several weeks and will eventually explore the greater areas of their new habitat,” Mitchell added.

 

More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsWildlifeZoozebrasCAZA
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content