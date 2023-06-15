Saskatoon zebras arrive at Forestry Farm Park and Zoo

A little more horsing around will take place at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo after the zoo took in five zebras earlier this week.
“The zoo was contacted by provincial officials regarding a herd of zebra that needed different accommodations,” said Jeff Mitchell, zoo manager.
“As the only CAZA (Canada’s Accredited Zoos and Aquariums) facility in Saskatchewan, we knew we had the space, skills and expertise to create a safe environment for these animals.”
The zebras are taking up one of the three caribou habitats that have a heated and insulated barn with a large outdoor yard and pond.
“We will keep a close eye on the herd as it adapts to its new home.”
“Our primary concern is the comfort, health, safety and well-being of these amazing animals. We expect the zebras will keep close to the barn for the next several weeks and will eventually explore the greater areas of their new habitat,” Mitchell added.
- Alberta Premier decries big tech and government censorship as Facebook account temporarily suspended
- Mascots like Tony the Tiger are swaying kids to eat junk food, putting health ‘at risk’
- Russia says ties with Canada on verge of being ‘severed’ over cargo plane
- Canada home prices heat up in May as rebound continues
Comments