Traffic

Saskatoon road restrictions outlined for Pride Festival weekend

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 9:56 am
Saskatoon's Pride Parade. View image in full screen
Saskatoon's Pride Parade. Philip Bollman / Global News
Saskatoon’s Pride Festival and Parade will cause some lane closures, detours and parking restrictions over the weekend and the city gave a list of affected areas downtown.

The city said Traffic Bridge will be closed between 11th and 19th Street from Friday at 2 p.m. until Sunday at 3 p.m. The same goes for Spadina Crescent between 2nd Avenue and 20th Street.

Saskatoon Pride Board member outlines Pride festivities

Saturday’s road closures due to the parade with take place from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., and include:

  • Spadina Crescent between 24th and 25th streets under the University Bridge
  • 24th Street between Spadina Crescent and 4th Avenue
  • 4th Avenue between 22nd and 24th streets
  • 22nd Street between 1st and 4th avenues
  • 1st Avenue between 20th and 22nd streets
  • 20th Street from 1st and 4th avenues
  • 3rd Avenue between 19th and 20th streets
  • Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge off-ramp to 1st Avenue
Saskatoon Transit bus routes will also be affected during Saturday’s parade with temporary stops in place from 12 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The city said the downtown terminal bus stops for routes 6, 60, 62, 63, and 65 will have temporary stops at 3rd Avenue.

It added that Route 6 Broadway/ City Centre and Route 1 Exhibition/ City Centre will serve downtown by the University Bridge.

Route 5 City Centre will not be able to reach residences along 24th or 23rd Street.

