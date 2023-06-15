Saskatoon road restrictions outlined for Pride Festival weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s Pride Festival and Parade will cause some lane closures, detours and parking restrictions over the weekend and the city gave a list of affected areas downtown.

The city said Traffic Bridge will be closed between 11th and 19th Street from Friday at 2 p.m. until Sunday at 3 p.m. The same goes for Spadina Crescent between 2nd Avenue and 20th Street.

3:44 Saskatoon Pride Board member outlines Pride festivities

Saturday’s road closures due to the parade with take place from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., and include:

Story continues below advertisement

Spadina Crescent between 24th and 25th streets under the University Bridge

24th Street between Spadina Crescent and 4th Avenue

4th Avenue between 22nd and 24th streets

22nd Street between 1st and 4th avenues

1st Avenue between 20th and 22nd streets

20th Street from 1st and 4th avenues

3rd Avenue between 19th and 20th streets

Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge off-ramp to 1st Avenue

Saskatoon Transit bus routes will also be affected during Saturday’s parade with temporary stops in place from 12 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The city said the downtown terminal bus stops for routes 6, 60, 62, 63, and 65 will have temporary stops at 3rd Avenue.

It added that Route 6 Broadway/ City Centre and Route 1 Exhibition/ City Centre will serve downtown by the University Bridge.

Route 5 City Centre will not be able to reach residences along 24th or 23rd Street.