Saskatoon road restrictions outlined for Pride Festival weekend

Saskatoon’s Pride Festival and Parade will cause some lane closures, detours and parking restrictions over the weekend and the city gave a list of affected areas downtown.
The city said Traffic Bridge will be closed between 11th and 19th Street from Friday at 2 p.m. until Sunday at 3 p.m. The same goes for Spadina Crescent between 2nd Avenue and 20th Street.
Saturday’s road closures due to the parade with take place from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., and include:
- Spadina Crescent between 24th and 25th streets under the University Bridge
- 24th Street between Spadina Crescent and 4th Avenue
- 4th Avenue between 22nd and 24th streets
- 22nd Street between 1st and 4th avenues
- 1st Avenue between 20th and 22nd streets
- 20th Street from 1st and 4th avenues
- 3rd Avenue between 19th and 20th streets
- Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge off-ramp to 1st Avenue
Saskatoon Transit bus routes will also be affected during Saturday’s parade with temporary stops in place from 12 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.
The city said the downtown terminal bus stops for routes 6, 60, 62, 63, and 65 will have temporary stops at 3rd Avenue.
It added that Route 6 Broadway/ City Centre and Route 1 Exhibition/ City Centre will serve downtown by the University Bridge.
Route 5 City Centre will not be able to reach residences along 24th or 23rd Street.
