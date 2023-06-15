Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Village of Lytton votes to lift state of emergency nearly 2 years after community destroyed by wildfire

By Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted June 15, 2023 12:48 am
Structures that were destroyed by wildfire are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The fire-ravaged community of Lytton, B.C., will get $21 million from the provincial government to help it rebuild essential infrastructure and services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Structures that were destroyed by wildfire are seen in Lytton, B.C., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The fire-ravaged community of Lytton, B.C., will get $21 million from the provincial government to help it rebuild essential infrastructure and services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Village councillors unanimously voted to end the local state of emergency put in place after wildfires ripped through the community during the 2021 wildfire season.

It was first put in place in the days following wildfires sweeping through the community.

Councillors say the State of Emergency will formally end on June 19th, although the rebuilding process has not yet begun, according to Lytton Recovery Manager Don Wong.

“Honestly, we’re moving forward and our plan is to begin everything as soon as we have approval with a conservative date of July 1st, hoping for June 30th,” Wong explained.

“And to figure out what makes sense as we collaborate together to try and rebuild Lytton not just to where it was, but where we’re going moving forward.”

Click to play video: 'Rebuilding of Lytton still slow going'
Rebuilding of Lytton still slow going

Back in June 2021, the MacKay Creek fire, north of Lillooet, grew to an estimated 15,000 hectares (150 square kilometres), while the Sparks Lake fire north of Kalmoops Lake grew to 20,000 hectares (200 square kilometres).

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Village staff say temporary restrictions may be issued on some areas as remidiation work continues.

More on BC
WildfireBCState Of EmergencyGlobalCityLyttonVillage
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content