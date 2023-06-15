Village of Lytton votes to lift state of emergency nearly 2 years after community destroyed by wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

Village councillors unanimously voted to end the local state of emergency put in place after wildfires ripped through the community during the 2021 wildfire season.

It was first put in place in the days following wildfires sweeping through the community.

Councillors say the State of Emergency will formally end on June 19th, although the rebuilding process has not yet begun, according to Lytton Recovery Manager Don Wong.

“Honestly, we’re moving forward and our plan is to begin everything as soon as we have approval with a conservative date of July 1st, hoping for June 30th,” Wong explained.

“And to figure out what makes sense as we collaborate together to try and rebuild Lytton not just to where it was, but where we’re going moving forward.”

Back in June 2021, the MacKay Creek fire, north of Lillooet, grew to an estimated 15,000 hectares (150 square kilometres), while the Sparks Lake fire north of Kalmoops Lake grew to 20,000 hectares (200 square kilometres).

Village staff say temporary restrictions may be issued on some areas as remidiation work continues.