Thieves steal $30K worth of clubs from Surrey golf course

Lower Mainland golfers on the hunt for a deal are being warned to be wary of any private sales that seem too good to be true.

That warning comes after someone broke into Surrey’s Morgan Creek Golf Course clubhouse and made off with between $25,000 and $30,000 of high-end golf clubs.

Director of Golf Operations Tom Doull said the thieves broke through a locked gate and several other security measures to get into the clubhouse shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

“It’s all on camera, we’ve got camera angles of the vehicle and the thieves themselves,” Doull said.

“They knew exactly what they were grabbing and they were in and out in about 30 seconds.”

The thieves grabbed four golf bags filled with Calloway gear along with numerous individual clubs off the racks he said.

Surrey RCMP is investigating the break-in, but says the suspects were both masked and wearing gloves, and they haven’t been able to get a licence plate number from the suspect vehicle.

Police are looking for a newer-model grey or silver compact SUV.

Spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn also warned deal hunters the stolen clubs could end up for sale.

“When people are shopping online, we encourage you to give it a second thought before you make that purchase. If something seems too good to be true, it likely is and there’s a very good chance its stolen,” she said.

“Our advise would be not to purchase that item.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.