Drivers sent to hospital in Kingston after car collides with school bus

Send this page to someone via email

It was a frightening start to the school day for some students in the Kingston, Ont., region.

A school bus was involved in a collision with a car at the intersection of County Road 6 and County Road 20 just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police have confirmed there were six students on the bus at the time of the crash. None of them were injured.

Police say the bus driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the driver of the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being extricated from the vehicle by firefighters using the jaws of life.

Another bus was brought in to get the students to school.

The Limestone District School Board confirmed one of the students attends one of their schools.

Story continues below advertisement

The bus operator, Stock Transportation, wrote in a statement that the bus driver and students were all checked for injuries.

“We are and will continue working with local authorities as they complete their investigation,” says Edward P. Flavin, vice president of external communications for Stock Transportation.

Police stayed at the scene for about nine hours investigating the cause of the crash.

Provincial police collision reconstructionists also investigated, but the cause has not yet been determined.