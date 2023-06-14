Menu

Canada

City ratifies agreement with Guelph firefighters

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted June 14, 2023 7:00 pm
Guelph Fire Truck. View image in full screen
Guelph Fire Truck. Matt Carty / Global News
Guelph firefighers will be getting a bump in pay.

The City of Guelph and the Guelph Professional Firefighters Association both ratified their four-year collective agreement and it will take effect immediately.

In the new contract, firefighters will receive annual wage increases of 2.95 percent this year and next year, 2.85 in 2025 and 2.75 in 2026.

President of the GPFA, Colin Hunter, thanked the city’s bargaining team for working with them and getting a deal done that he says recognizes the critical role firefighters have in upholding community safety.

Guelph Deputy CAO Colleen Clack-Bush says the health, safety, and well-being of our community is of utmost importance, and it is something we must work to achieve while balancing affordability for taxpayers.

 

