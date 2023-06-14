Menu

Money

City of Edmonton falling behind $470M each year in renewal projects

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted June 14, 2023 4:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton councillors to decide between raising taxes or delaying construction'
Edmonton councillors to decide between raising taxes or delaying construction
Ahead of budget discussions, Edmonton city councillors must decide whether to increase taxes or delay neighbourhood renewal as they look to fund badly needed infrastructure improvements. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports. – Oct 17, 2022
Each year, the City of Edmonton falls short on hundreds of millions of dollars for renewal of existing roads, sidewalks and other city facilities.

That’s according to Ward Metis Coun. Ashley Salvador, who introduced a motion at a council meeting Tuesday, asking city staff to look at starting a yearly tax increase to help the city catch up.

“It’s become quite clear that we’re severely underfunding renewal,” she said.

“We need to accelerate the closure of that renewal gap or those costs are just going to continue escalating.”

Click to play video: 'Neighbourhood renewal work frustrates some Pleasantview residents'
Neighbourhood renewal work frustrates some Pleasantview residents

Salvador said the city also needs to be “smart” in the way it grows.

“The inability to maintain our existing infrastructure – I think we’re in a compromised position.”

“We could see a lot more ‘Scona pool’-like situations,” said Michael Janz, councillor for Ward papastew, referencing the controversial closure of a pool in south Edmonton last year.

Click to play video: 'Users frustrated after Edmonton councillors vote to permanently close Scona Pool'
Users frustrated after Edmonton councillors vote to permanently close Scona Pool

Scona pool had been deteriorating for 12 years and required $1 million in annual maintenance as well as $6 million in emergency repairs.

“I do recognize that we’re in an affordability time, but I also hear so much from my residents about the need to make sure we’re taking care of what we already have,” said Ward Anirniq Coun. Erin Rutherford.

The motion passed unanimously — Mayor Amarjeet Sohi was absent — meaning city staff will now provide funding options, including a dedicated tax levy, that could chip in to the funding shortfall. The debate will happen in the fall.

Edmonton city councilMunicipal PoliticsEdmonton BudgetEdmonton politicsTax IncreaseEdmonton tax increaseNeighbourhood Renewal
