Gun found at bus terminal in Cambridge on Tuesday morning: police

A gun was discovered at the Ainslie Street Terminal in downtown Cambridge on Tuesday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say the weapon, which was unloaded, was discovered around 5:30 a.m.
Police say they are looking to speak with a man who was spotted in the area at the time that the weapon was found.
They are describing his as having a slim build, dressed in dark pants while carrying a backpack.
Police say officers are continuing their investigation and they are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
