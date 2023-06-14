Menu

Crime

Gun found at bus terminal in Cambridge on Tuesday morning: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 4:12 pm
Ainslie Street Transit Terminal in Cambridge, Ont. View image in full screen
Ainslie Street Transit Terminal in Cambridge, Ont. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
A gun was discovered at the Ainslie Street Terminal in downtown Cambridge on Tuesday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the weapon, which was unloaded, was discovered around 5:30 a.m.

Police say they are looking to speak with a man who was spotted in the area at the time that the weapon was found.

They are describing his as having a slim build, dressed in dark pants while carrying a backpack.

Police say officers are continuing their investigation and they are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

