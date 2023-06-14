Veteran-led volunteers to help N.S. homeowners look for possessions lost in wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

Volunteers will soon sift through ash and rubble to reunite families in Nova Scotia with lost memories.

Team Rubicon Canada has arrived to help homeowners near Tantallon whose properties have been devastated by wildfire.

Members of the veteran-led organization have been called in by the Halifax Regional Municipality to lend a helping hand after 151 homes were destroyed by the blaze, which broke out late last month

“You’re always surprised by what can survive a fire,” says Rodger Sloan. “We’ve found things like journals, photo albums, jewelry, and coin collections. Of course, as military veterans, a lot of people have their father and their grandfather’s medals, which have significant meaning for us.”

1:56 Housing stock concerns after wildfires destroy more than 200 homes in N.S.

Sloan is a resident of East Jeddore and is the Eastern Region Training and safety manager with Team Rubicon.

The team has been surveying the land and setting up its command centre this week as it prepares to welcome volunteers from across Canada on Friday. They’ve also been gathering equipment and setting up tent lodgings.

Chief Operating Officer Steve MacBeth says their work will begin with homeowners in the “cold zone.”

“That means no equipment on and no protective gear required,” explains MacBeth. “We’re going to make a plan and say ‘Hey, can you sketch out your house? Where do you think things may be?'”

View image in full screen A firefighter walks past a home destroyed by a wildfire in Hammond’s Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Rebuilding hundreds of homes destroyed by Nova Scotia’s wildfires could take years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak. GAC

Then they’ll suit up for the “hot zone”, scouring the remnants of houses.

“We’re worried about things like the products of combustion,” says Sloan. “What’s burnt in your house? All the plastics? Anything you’ve stored in your house has been torched. All that can make a toxic mess.”

That means they’ll don many layers to stay safe including respiratory protection, eye protection, gloves, boots, and hats.

MacBeth says the search also reminds homeowners they’re not alone.

“There’s someone sharing that space as they move through that series of emotions of what was, and now what is, and hopefully they can see what will be,” he says.

View image in full screen Nathan Chao is a Team Rubicon Canada Volunteer. He’s based out of Nova Scotia, and lives near the site of the Upper Tantallon wildfires. Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News

Volunteer Nathan Chao says he was inspired to lend a hand for the first time during Hurricane Fiona in September 2022.

His home is located close to the wildfire region.

“It was right there, and I don’t ever want to be in the position that so many people are in and not have somebody there for me,” says Chao. “I want to be there for the people I’m neighbours with, we’re friends.”

Strike teams are expected to enter the community over the weekend. Volunteers say if you see them, don’t be afraid to reach out.

They also say you shouldn’t be afraid to lend a helping hand.

“Be there, whether it be for your friends or your family — be there for yourself,” says Chao.