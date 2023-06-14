Saskatchewan announce new funding for counselling services for children, youth and caregivers

Send this page to someone via email

The Family Services Saskatchewan (FSSK) will expand its services for children, youth and their caregivers thanks to new annual funding from the Saskatchewan government.

On June 14, the province announced $1.7 million for FSSK to expand free, rapid access counselling services across the province with Regina and Saskatoon being the first communities to launch the services.

According to a release, the Mental Health and Addictions Minister stated this is an important expansion for services to those they tend to serve. From stress, depressions, family conflict, addictions and domestic violence, children, youth and their caregivers can access support.

“Connecting young people to accessible counselling services tailored to their needs is vital for improving their well-being and the health of our communities,” stated Minister Everett Hindley.

Executive Director of Family Service Saskatoon and Chair of Family Service Saskatchewan said this significant step forward allows them to better serve the needs of children, youth and their caregivers, providing timely and accessible mental health support.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are grateful for the support from our partners and look forward to making a positive impact on the well-being of families in our community,” said Janine Baumann.

In the coming weeks, additional communities that will receive expanded services for children and youth will be announced. For those looking to find services, visit the FSSK website.