Shandro conduct hearing put over to September

The decision on whether Tyler Shandro acted improperly as a member of the Law Society of Alberta will wait until after the summer.

Following two more days of testimony from the former Alberta minister, his wife, the ethics commissioner and a superintendent with the Alberta Sheriffs, the chair of the hearings, Bud Melnyk, told the hearing the two sides arguing their cases will be given some time to review transcript of those testimonies and provide a written argument.

Vancouver-based Ken McEwan, arguing for the law society, has until June 27 to submit his written brief, and Grant Stapon, Shandro’s lawyer, has until July 13.

Another hearing day is scheduled for Sept. 5 for oral arguments, if required.

1:23 Tyler Shandro asks law society to throw out conduct hearings, citing jurisdiction

On Monday, Stapon introduced an application to have the matter thrown out, saying the law society had no jurisdiction on the matter and that there wasn’t a “nexus” between Shandro’s practice as a lawyer and the evidence that was presented, a matter Melnyk said could be addressed during closing arguments.

Hearing committees typically reserve their decision and aim to have it in writing within 90 days of the closing of the hearing, a decision that is then posted on the law society’s website. However, they can also provide an oral decision.

Shandro is facing citations from events while he was health minister in February and March 2020. The first stemmed from an interaction with a Calgary doctor outside the doctor’s home, the second said he used his power to acquire the private cellphone numbers of two Red Deer-area doctors and called them after-hours, and the third alleges he replied directly to a message originally sent to his wife, threatening a member of the public that he would refer them to the authorities.

If the tribunal decides to sanction the justice minister, sanctions could range from fines and conditions for practice to suspension or disbarment, at the most extreme.

The hearing was originally scheduled for October 2022, was adjourned and had its first three days of hearing starting on Jan. 24, but those days weren’t enough to hear the matter.