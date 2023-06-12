Shandro asks law society to throw out conduct hearings citing jurisdiction

Send this page to someone via email

Tyler Shandro, Alberta’s former justice minister and former health minister, is asking the Law Society of Alberta (LSA) to throw out the conduct hearing over four incidents done while he was in charge of the health ministry.

Complaints to the professional governing body claim Shandro brought the profession into disrepute when he visited a doctor’s home in response to a social media post, that he used a position of power – health minister – to get the personal cell phones of two doctors following confrontations at the Red Deer Regional Hospital, and that he threatened to refer a citizen to the authorities in response to a message sent to his wife.

The hearing about those citations resumed after a months-long break and just two weeks after Shandro lost the election in Calgary-Acadia by 25 votes.

Before Shandro’s cross-examination continued Monday morning, Grant Stapon, Shandro’s lawyer during the hearings, claimed the LSA does not have jurisdiction over the matters since the allegations “do not sufficiently touch upon practice of law or professional abilities.”

Stapon also said the allegations were brought to the law society for “collateral” or “improper” reasons.

The law society’s counsel, Vancouver-based Ken McEwan, responded by saying that’s not normally an argument made mid-hearing.

Hearing chair Bud Melnyk said the hearing committee would consider Stapon’s motion after Shandro’s cross-examination was completed.

