Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Shandro asks law society to throw out conduct hearings citing jurisdiction

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted June 12, 2023 2:52 pm
Tyler Shandro answers questions at a news conference in Calgary on Sept. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
Tyler Shandro answers questions at a news conference in Calgary on Sept. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Tyler Shandro, Alberta’s former justice minister and former health minister, is asking the Law Society of Alberta (LSA) to throw out the conduct hearing over four incidents done while he was in charge of the health ministry.

Complaints to the professional governing body claim Shandro brought the profession into disrepute when he visited a doctor’s home in response to a social media post, that he used a position of power – health minister – to get the personal cell phones of two doctors following confrontations at the Red Deer Regional Hospital, and that he threatened to refer a citizen to the authorities in response to a message sent to his wife.

The hearing about those citations resumed after a months-long break and just two weeks after Shandro lost the election in Calgary-Acadia by 25 votes.

Click to play video: '‘I was definitely not yelling’: Shandro recounts driveway confrontation with Calgary doctor'
‘I was definitely not yelling’: Shandro recounts driveway confrontation with Calgary doctor
Story continues below advertisement

Before Shandro’s cross-examination continued Monday morning, Grant Stapon, Shandro’s lawyer during the hearings, claimed the LSA does not have jurisdiction over the matters since the allegations “do not sufficiently touch upon practice of law or professional abilities.”

Stapon also said the allegations were brought to the law society for “collateral” or “improper” reasons.

The law society’s counsel, Vancouver-based Ken McEwan, responded by saying that’s not normally an argument made mid-hearing.

Hearing chair Bud Melnyk said the hearing committee would consider Stapon’s motion after Shandro’s cross-examination was completed.

More to come…

Related News
tyler shandroLaw Society of AlbertaTyler shandro conduct hearingGrant Stapon
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content