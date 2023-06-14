Tiger-Cats reveal stadium experience for 2023 Grey Cup in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

An outdoor tailgate area and large performance stage are just some of the highlights expected for those who will be in-person at Tim Horton’s Field for the 110th Grey Cup game in November.

Artist renderings released by the organizing committee also showed off new south-end private suites and sideline terrace suites expected to raise the stadium’s seating capacity to 31,000.

View image in full screen Hamilton Tiger-Cats

A rendering of the south plaza at Tim Horton’s Field anticipated to be the site for a tailgate party for the 2023 Grey Cup in November.

Story continues below advertisement

Ticket holders can expect to see enhancements that borrow from the 108th Grey Cup game, at Tim Horton’s in 2021, and some 2022 events – the FIFA World Cup qualifier featuring Canada and the U.S. as well as the NHL Heritage Classic and Arkells: The Rally concert.

The 90,000 square foot south end will include live music, interactive games and food offerings in addition to 12 “Touchdown Suites” offering an opportunity for some fans to host and view game action from private boxes adjacent to the field.

A “social ticket” will allow fans onto the Stipley Loft, a three-level elevated standing-room area, also in the south end.

Sideline terraces will span three midfield sections between the two 35-yard lines overlooking the field with “an intimate hosting space” expected to have the best sightlines during the game.

View image in full screen A rendering of the North End of Tim Horton’s Field featuring the primary stage for Grey Cup entertainment. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The north end will see grandstand seating for some 4,000 fans with a halftime performance stage in the middle for a yet-to-be-announced act.

Story continues below advertisement

Ticket prices for the game range from $599 for a platinum ticket to $129 for a basic grandstand seat near the north-end scoreboard.

View image in full screen Hamilton Tiger-Cats