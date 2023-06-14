Menu

Economy

High workloads, low staffing hurt services, Manitoba government worker union says

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2023 1:20 pm
The union that represents Manitoba government workers says its members are suffering due to low staffing levels, tight budgets and the privatization of some services.
The union that represents Manitoba government workers says its members are suffering due to low staffing levels, tight budgets and the privatization of some services. JOH
The union that represents Manitoba government workers says its members are suffering due to low staffing levels, tight budgets and the privatization of some services.

A report from the Manitoba Government and General Employees Union (MGEU) says the Progressive Conservative government’s drive to balance the budget has led to 2,300 fewer civil servants working today compared to 2015.

The union says wage freezes and high vacancy rates have led to low morale and challenges in retaining workers.

The union says the Tory government has talked about improving its relationship with the civil service since Heather Stefanson became premier in 2021, but little concrete action has occurred.

The report calls for higher worker wages to keep pace with inflation, as well as more money to enhance public services.

Under former premier Brian Pallister, the government introduced legislation to freeze public-sector wages for two years.

ManitobaEconomyManitoba GovernmentWorkStaffing CrisisLow staffingWorkloads
© 2023 The Canadian Press

