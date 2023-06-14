Funnel clouds could form in southern Ontario on Wednesday, Environment Canada warns

Send this page to someone via email

A weather advisory is in effect for the much of southern Ontario, with Environment Canada warning that funnel clouds could develop on Wednesday.

The advisory, issued just after 11:30 a.m., said conditions “will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds” on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

The advisory has been issued for much of southern Ontario, including in Toronto, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Brantford, Burlington, Oakville, Mississauga, Brampton, Pickering, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Guelph and Kitchener.

Environment Canada said these types of funnel clouds are generated by “weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.”

0:49 Tornado wreckage footage captured in Talbotville, Ont. by storm chaser

“This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado,” the advisory read.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Environment Canada, landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage, but they can still be dangerous.

“They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances,” the agency warned.

Environment Canada said all funnel cloud sightings should be taken seriously.

“Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter,” the advisory said. “These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning.”