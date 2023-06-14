Videos inside Nordstrom Vancouver show people smashing displays on final day

Send this page to someone via email

The final day of Nordstrom in Vancouver has come and gone and seemed to end with a bit of a smash.

Videos on social media show people smashing displays and shelves inside the downtown shop.

There is online speculation that it is employees smashing shelves, racks and displays but Nordstrom has not yet commented on the issue.

Global News has reached out to Nordstrom for comment.

Nordstrom first occupied the 200,000-square-foot Pacific Centre location in 2015, as the high-end Seattle retailer expanded to Canada.

In March, the company announced plans to close all of its six Nordstrom and seven Nordstrom Rack locations in Canada, cutting some 2,500 jobs in the process.

According to CEO Erik Nordstrom at the time, the move came after reviews determined no “realistic path to profitability for the Canadian business.”

Liquidation sales began at the Vancouver store in late March and drew initial criticism over discounts of just five per cent.

However, in the weeks that followed, and as inventory dwindled, the company significantly ratcheted down the prices.

The future of the space is still undecided but city planners have speculated it could be divided into smaller retail spaces.

— with files from Simon Little and Travis Prasad