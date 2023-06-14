Menu

Economy

Videos inside Nordstrom Vancouver show people smashing displays on final day

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 14, 2023 2:24 pm
The final day of Nordstrom in Vancouver was Tuesday and some videos shared on social media show people smashing display shelves and racks. It is unclear where these people came from at this time.
The final day of Nordstrom in Vancouver has come and gone and seemed to end with a bit of a smash.

Videos on social media show people smashing displays and shelves inside the downtown shop.

There is online speculation that it is employees smashing shelves, racks and displays but Nordstrom has not yet commented on the issue.

Global News has reached out to Nordstrom for comment.

Nordstrom first occupied the 200,000-square-foot Pacific Centre location in 2015, as the high-end Seattle retailer expanded to Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

In March, the company announced plans to close all of its six Nordstrom and seven Nordstrom Rack locations in Canada, cutting some 2,500 jobs in the process.

According to CEO Erik Nordstrom at the time, the move came after reviews determined no “realistic path to profitability for the Canadian business.”

Liquidation sales began at the Vancouver store in late March and drew initial criticism over discounts of just five per cent.

However, in the weeks that followed, and as inventory dwindled, the company significantly ratcheted down the prices.

The future of the space is still undecided but city planners have speculated it could be divided into smaller retail spaces.

— with files from Simon Little and Travis Prasad

