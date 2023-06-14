Ontario’s first tornado of 2023 has been confirmed. Here’s what happened

Send this page to someone via email

An EF0 tornado with wind speeds ranging between 90 and 130 kilometres per hour is confirmed to have developed in Talbotville, Ont., on Tuesday and marks the first recorded tornado in Ontario so far this year.

The investigation is still underway, but the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) says it was able to send someone out to confirm the presence of a tornado after it received reports of a funnel cloud in the Talbotville area around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“There’s an NTP survey team out there this morning just trying to get a better idea of the length and the width of the path and also a better idea of the maximum wind that was experienced at the site,” executive director David Sills told Global News.

Sills says the damage was “pretty light” but a two-by-four from a broken picnic table penetrated the wall of a nearby restaurant.

Story continues below advertisement

“So clearly, even with a weak tornado, you know, you can get debris that can really hurt somebody.”

Kat McComb, a storm chaser based out of nearby St. Thomas, saw online that a funnel cloud was seen in the area so she, her 12-year-old son, and her 26-year-old daughter hopped in the van to watch the storm.

“And as I was coming into Talbotville, that was when I saw the damage at London Waffle Company. And we stopped in there to make sure that everybody was OK.”

McComb added that her children love storm chasing too but she only takes her 12-year-old son out on “light chase days.”

“The heavier ones where we’re chasing for hours and hours and I’m going all over Ontario, he stays home with my older son, his wife, and my grandbaby.”

She says she took photographs and video of the damage and shared it with Sills after confirming that no one inside the restaurant was injured.

“Chasers are a family. We are a very tight-knit group of people. And the Northern Tornadoes Project does amazing things. They’re out there investigating everything that could be a tornado across Canada and then reporting their findings. And their research allows us to get better at chasing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Damage out in Talbotville. @dave_sills will be investigating the damage to definitively find out what caused it. Photos of funnel clouds from same area were posted earlier. #ONStorm #Talbotville #Hwy4 pic.twitter.com/2JUo3vD5Wq — WxWitch (Kat McComb) (@ONStormKat) June 14, 2023

Based on that research, Sills knows that June 13 is late to record Ontario’s first tornado of the year.

“Usually we see that in May, sometimes even April or March. And across Canada, it’s been fairly quiet. We’ve only had five or six tornadoes back in the Prairies starting in May,” he said.

“Not a lot of big damaging tornadoes across Canada so far this summer and this is a good thing.”

Story continues below advertisement