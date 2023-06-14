Over 129K people cast their vote early for the Toronto mayoral byelection, city says

As advance voting for the Toronto mayoral byelection has come to an end, the city said more than 129,000 people cast their ballot early.
Between June 8 and June 13, a total of 129,745 eligible voters attended one of the 50 advanced polling stations across the Toronto, data released by the city says.
“This is a 11.9 per cent increase from the 115,911 voters who chose to vote during eight days of advance voting in the October 2022 general municipal election,” a news release read.
On Tuesday — the final day to vote early — a total of 38,621 people cast their ballot.
According to the city, this is the highest single day of advance voting since amalgamation.
