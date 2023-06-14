Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Guelph Community Foundation hands out over $60k in scholarships and grants

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted June 14, 2023 9:39 am
Guelph Community Foundation Office.
Guelph Community Foundation Office. GCF/Google
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Guelph Community Foundation has handed out more than $60,000 in scholarships and bursaries to over a dozen graduating students as well as several charitable organizations.

There were 16 students in Guelph and Wellington County this year, which was set up by several generous fundholders in the community.

In a statement, the foundation said the scholarships and bursaries support students pursuing careers in business, STEM-related subjects, trades and athletics.

Also, 11 organizations were recipients of the 2023 Musagetes Fund. The foundation said the fund is intended to “act as a catalyst for the ongoing production and enjoyment of performing, visual, and literary arts excellence in Guelph and area.”

A pair of students from Guelph Collegiate will each receive a $5,000 bursary, plus one student from Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic high school will receive a bursary worth $3,500.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In addition, the fundholders of the Musagetes Fund made the decision to distribute $49,150 in May to organizations across Guelph and Wellington County.

Applications were accepted online between February and May 2023 through the Fund’s granting portal for project or operational funding requests.

Among them were the Art Gallery of Guelph, the Guelph Jazz Festival and the Guelph Public Library.

More on Canada
Guelph NewsWellington CountyGuelph schoolsGuelph Community FoundationScholarships and bursariesMusagetes Fund
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content