Kingston, Ont. region municipalities downgrade burn bans

Burn bans in many municipalities surrounding Kingston, Ont., have been lifted due to recent precipitation after a lengthy dry stretch.

In Kingston, the burn ban was put in place on June 5, and was lifted as of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

While open burning is now allowed, a free open-air fire permit is required for fires, and the permit can be acquired on the city’s website.

Belleville’s total burn ban has also been lifted as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, and a permit is also required.

In Quinte West, the burn ban was lifted at noon on Tuesday, and the municipality also is mandating a permit to burn an open air fire.

“We thank all residents for their patience and understanding during the burn ban,” says Quinte West Deputy Fire Chief Rick Caddick.

“While the ban has been lifted, we urge everyone to exercise caution when burning and to never leave a fire unattended.”

South Frontenac is taking a slightly different approach, moving to a ‘Level One’ fire ban.

A Level One fire ban means campfires and cooking fires are permitted, but open air burning for the purposes of burning grass, brush, or other combustible materials is prohibited.

All municipalities in the region say they are monitoring local weather patterns and will update their respective fire ban statuses as needed.