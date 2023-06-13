Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadians have right to healthy environment, new law says — but not right away

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 13, 2023 7:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Is there a link between your health and where you live?'
Is there a link between your health and where you live?
WATCH: Is there a link between your health and where you live? – Feb 27, 2017
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Changes to the Canadian Environmental Protection Act enshrining the right to a healthy environment have passed into law.

The federal government has been working on the legislation for several years, and introduced the latest version in the Senate in February.

It also adds a sentence to the act guaranteeing that every Canadian has the right to a healthy environment and makes it a duty of the government to protect that right.

The government now has up to two more years to define how that right will be implemented when it comes to enforcing the act.

Critics have said the law would be stronger if that right were enshrined in the Constitution, but the government is not interested in that change.

Click to play video: 'Is there a ‘just transition’ away from fossil fuels?'
Is there a ‘just transition’ away from fossil fuels?

The law also updates how toxic substances are assessed and includes a requirement to look for safer alternatives, data on cumulative effects if combined with other substances and whether they can cause cancer over the long term.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The bill has passed in the House of Commons and the Senate and needs royal assent before it is officially on the books.

— With files from Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

More on Canada
Canadian PoliticsCanadaEnvironmentHouse of CommonsEnvironmental Protection Acthealthy environmentCanadian Environmental Protections Act
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content